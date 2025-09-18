South Fulton officer seriously injured after being hit by car

A South Fulton police officer has been rushed to the hospital after he struck by a vehicle while assisting drivers on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed the incident occurred just after 7 a.m. along busy Cascade Road.

The officer, identified as Cpl. Cornelius Wood, had responded to an earlier accident and was helping those involved, the spokesperson said. Wood suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The department said that the driver who struck Wood remained at the scene after the collision. Authorities have not said whether they will face charges.

Corporal Cornelius Wood was injured Thursday morning during a traffic incident along Cascade Road. South Fulton Police Department

Wood's family released a statement that they were deeply grateful for the support following the crash.

"Our son was injured in the line of duty while serving the community he loves," the statement read. "We ask that you please keep him in your prayers as he continues to receive medical care, and we thank the South Fulton community for standing with our family. Out of respect for his recovery, we kindly request privacy at this time."

The incident remains under investigation.