USPS mail recovery center in South Fulton evacuated after reported bomb threat, officials say

Police in South Fulton are investigating a reported bomb threat Thursday morning after a possible device was found at a USPS mail recovery center on Villanova Drive, officials said.

According to South Fulton police, the building at 125 Villanova Drive was evacuated, and nearby roads were shut down as a precaution while officers secured the area. The Atlanta Police Department Bomb Squad has been called to the scene and is responding.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area until further notice as the investigation continues.

The incident marks the city's third reported bomb threat in less than a month. On Sept. 23, police responded to a bomb threat at a Kroger grocery store on Cascade Road, and on Sept. 24, the same U.S. Postal Service facility in South Fulton was evacuated after another reported threat. In both earlier cases, investigators later determined there was no credible threat.

Police said Thursday's investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.