$5 million in energy assistance approved for some Georgia gas customers this winter

Some Georgia gas customers are set to receive relief after the Public Service Commission announced plans to allocate $5 million in energy assistance this winter.

During the PSC's recent Energy Committee hearing, the state regulatory body said half of the funds will go to customers 65 and older with a combined annual household income of less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines ($31,300) who are currently enrolled in the Atlanta Gas Light Senior Citizens Discount Program.

HopeWorks, a nonprofit that helps repair or replace gas furnaces and water heaters, will receive $2 million, while the remaining $500,000 will go to the Salvation Army Utility Assistance Program.

The money comes from the state Universal Service Fund, which allows gas distribution companies to expand facilities and service to previously unserved areas.

"Everyone understands that energy costs have been rising," said Commission Vice Chairman Fitz Johnson, sponsor of the motion. "With the winter heating season approaching, it's prudent to provide this funding to support low-income senior citizens and other gas customers in need of help with their bills."

The PSC said eligible participants will receive a one-time credit of about $194, which will be reflected on their November gas bills. The credit will be applied to each subsequent month's bill until the funds are exhausted.