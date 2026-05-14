Ex-Georgia warden accused of taking part in prison contraband scheme, burying evidence

A former Georgia warden is accused of being involved in a contraband smuggling operation tied to a gang inside the prison he oversaw, Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Brian Adams, the 52-year-old former Smith State Prison warden is now facing charges of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, tampering with evidence, making false statements, and violating his oath as a public officer.

Investigators say the charges stem from an alleged operation involving Adams, convicted murderer Nathan Weekes, and a gang known as the YSL Squad.

The investigation began in May 2022 after officials said they received evidence about a contraband smuggling operation at the prison while looking into the January 2021 murder of an 88-year-old man in Glennville, Georgia. That investigation eventually led authorities to Weekes and three others.

In the indictment, Adams is accused of using his position to permit contraband into Smith State Prison in exchange for money. The former warden is also accused of having accepted money to move Weekes out of solitary confinement.

While the investigation was ongoing, Adams buried prison shanks and contraband cell phones in his backyard to obstruct the GBI, officials said.

"Those who work in our prisons are expected to protect Georgians from the most dangerous criminals, not become one themselves," Carr said. "Using a state position to profit off gang activity and contraband, if proven, is completely inexcusable and will lead to prosecution by our office. Public corruption at any level will not be tolerated."

Adams was fired from his position as Warden and arrested in February 2023.