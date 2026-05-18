Small-town Georgia mayor resigns weeks after firing entire police department

The mayor of a small northwest Georgia town has resigned following controversy tied to his decision to fire the town's entire police department.

According to a Cohutta city official, former Mayor Ron Shinnick submitted his resignation last week, and the city council accepted it Friday.

A special council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to select an interim mayor, the official said.

Shinnick had served as Cohutta's mayor since 2014.

The resignation comes after Shinnick fired the entire Cohutta Police Department last month following a dispute involving officers and his wife. The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office temporarily took over law enforcement duties.

About a week later, Police Chief Greg Fowler appeared alongside Shinnick at a council meeting and read a statement saying the two had worked to resolve tensions after officers raised concerns that Shinnick's wife had access to town systems following her termination as town clerk.

"We are moving forward as a unified team committed to maintaining public trust, strengthening relationships, and continuing to make Cohutta a safe and lovely place to live, work, and visit," Fowler said at the time.

Cohutta Police Department vehicles CBS News Atlanta

Town attorney Bryan Rayburn later told the council the firings did not follow the town charter, which requires 30 days' notice before employees can be suspended or removed.

The council then went into executive session to discuss potential litigation. When they returned, the mayor did not rejoin the meeting, according to officials.

Vice Mayor Kornberg then presided over the meeting. Council members voted to reinstate the police officers and approved a measure blocking the mayor from firing them for 30 days.

The council also tabled, "for the foreseeable future," the remaining agenda item involving Shinnick's potential removal from office.

As of Monday, Shinnick's biography and vision statement remained posted on the city's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.