Small plane crashes into vehicles during emergency landing in Gainesville, just north of Atlanta

A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy Gainesville roadway Monday, crashing into multiple vehicles and shutting down a major intersection, police said.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, a single-engine aircraft landed near Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway, in front of a Golden Corral, after the pilot reported mechanical issues. The plane struck several vehicles while attempting to land in the roadway.

Photo courtesy of Gainesville Police Department/Facebook

Police said the pilot and one passenger on board the plane were not injured. Two people, both drivers of separate vehicles involved in the crash, were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Gainesville Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Josh Sheridan said the pilot told investigators the plane was experiencing mechanical problems and that he attempted to land in the safest location possible. Authorities have not confirmed where the plane was coming from or where it was headed.

Photo courtesy of Gainesville Police Department/Facebook

The intersection remains closed while crews wait for a specialized rollback truck capable of removing the aircraft from the roadway. Drivers are being warned to expect extended traffic delays in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Gainesville Police Department are handling the investigation. No further details have been released.