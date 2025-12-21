Six DeKalb County schools removed from federal improvement list after years of progress

The DeKalb County School District says six of its schools are no longer designated as federally underperforming, citing years of academic reforms, targeted support, and community investment.

District leaders say the milestone reflects measurable student progress — and that work is still underway at other campuses across the county.

One of the schools removed from the list is Cross Keys High School, where alumni and district leaders say improvements have been driven by teacher support, student engagement, and a focus on equity.

Mpaza Kapembwa, who graduated from Cross Keys High School in 2011, speaks with CBS News Atlanta about his experience attending the school. CBS News Atlanta

"Teachers were really invested"

For Mpaza Kapembwa, graduating from Cross Keys High School in 2011 was a positive experience, despite the school facing federal scrutiny.

"I just saw how the teachers were really invested and focused on the students," Kapembwa said.

DeKalb County Schools say Cross Keys High School is being recognized for raising its graduation rate from 64.4% to 72.3%, a key factor in its removal from the federal improvement list.

Kapembwa, a Zambian immigrant, said many students at Cross Keys face language barriers in the classroom, but the school's diversity helped him feel supported.

"Being in that environment was really quite interesting and eye opening for me," he said, noting that a majority of students were Hispanic, with a smaller percentage of Black and African American students.

Door signs in Spanish on Cross Keys High School door. CBS News Atlanta

District credits targeted support and staffing

Interim Superintendent Dr. Norman C. Sauce III said the district has focused on adding support staff and targeting student performance in math, literacy and career readiness.

He said DeKalb County schools serve a large population of immigrant and multilingual students — and that those differences are not viewed as obstacles.

"We don't see those as excuses or as barriers," Sauce said. "We see those as things to celebrate. But quite frankly, that kind of linguistic diversity does bring more for a teacher to plan for."

Interim Superintendent Dr. Norman C. Sauce III speaks with CBS News Atlanta about how the district is working to increase student performance. CBS News Atlanta

Community partnerships play key role

Kapembwa credits mentorship and community support — including the work of the Cross Keys Foundation, which supports marginalized students in the district.

Founder Kim Ellis Gokce said academic gains reflect years of preparation across the entire school cluster.

"The students earning that recognition were middle schoolers when the school was put on that list," Gokce said. "Elementary and middle schools deserve full credit for preparing students for improvement at the high school level."

A classroom at Cross Keys High. CBS News Atlanta

More work ahead

Dr. Sauce acknowledged that progress has required district-wide collaboration and said leaders welcome continued feedback as improvements continue.

Kapembwa said he hopes the district builds on the momentum.

"Credit to them for what they're doing here," he said. "But I hope this does not fall by the wayside in the future."

The DeKalb County School District says it is continuing targeted efforts at three schools focused on improving services for students with disabilities, while 18 schools remain on the federal improvement list.