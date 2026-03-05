Showcase Atlanta Workforce Expo opens as job seekers face tough labor market

The Georgia World Congress Center is bracing for a massive turnout this morning as the Showcase Atlanta Workforce Expo opens its doors. This follows a turbulent start to the year for the national labor market.

Recent data shows a sobering trend: more than 108,000 jobs were cut in January alone. This marks the highest number of January layoffs since the 2009 recession, with the transportation, technology, and healthcare sectors taking the hardest hits.

For Kaerria Trimble, it's a new reality. Trimble, a former licensed insurance adjuster for a Fortune 500 company, was caught in a round of corporate restructuring at the start of the year.

Market experts say there are two factors: corporate restructuring and companies combining roles due to AI Integration. Many businesses are "retooling" their staff to adjust to the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence.

Despite a resume that includes experience with the Department of Children and Families and restaurant management, the hunt has been grueling. Trimble says she applies for at least five jobs a day but often feels like she is shouting into a void.

"It's been a long time since I've had to be on the job search, and the market seems very different than before," Trimble said, noting that 80% of the responses she receives are AI-generated. "I'm excited about the job expo because I can meet with actual people in person."

Showcase Atlanta aims to bridge the gap between digital applications and human connection.

In addition to hosting hundreds of companies ready to hire metro Atlanta residents, the expo offers "bonus" professional development tools, such as LinkedIn Consultations where experts help make profiles stand out, professional headshots, and free sessions to help candidates polish their digital presence.

"I don't have any current professional headshots, so that will be a bonus," Trimble said.