Shooting at Atlanta Greyhound bus station leaves two injured, four detained, authorities say

Atlanta police say two men are recovering after a shooting Tuesday morning that left both victims in stable condition and alert when they were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The shots were fired in the area of Forsyth Street and Brotherton Street, near the Garnett MARTA station and Greyhound bus station.

According to Atlanta police, four men were detained in connection with the incident as investigators continue to piece together what led up to the shooting. Authorities said two of the men detained were also among those shot.

Charges have not yet been announced, and police said the investigation remains active and fluid, with updates expected to be posted on the department's website.

Officers have not released a motive.

A witness, identified as Paul Crump, said he had just arrived in the area and dropped his wife off when he heard gunfire.

"We just pulled into the station and we ducked," Crump said. "And we seen like sparks come that way and then you see the guy lying down on the corner right there."

Crump said he and others immediately went inside the nearby station to alert people about what had happened.

"We walked in the station and just, you know, to let everybody know," he said.

Atlanta police have not released the identities of those involved. The investigation is ongoing.