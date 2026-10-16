Shelter in place alert issued for Gilmer County as search continues for suspect who shot at deputies

A shelter in place alert is in effect for parts of Gilmer County as officials search for a suspect who shot at deputies on Friday afternoon.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office says all residents north of Appaloosa Drive and South of John Call Road near the Yukon Road area should lock all doors and windows and remain inside until further notice. Parts of Yukon Road are shut down until further notice.

"Please take this warning seriously and remain sheltered until law enforcement advises otherwise," the agency wrote on Facebook.

The alert comes after officials say deputies exchanged gunfire with a person on the 2800 block of Yukon Road.

"If you see anyone suspicious or unfamiliar in the area, DO NOT APPROACH THEM. Move to a safe location and call 911 immediately," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have not shared any details about the individual or what led to the shooting.