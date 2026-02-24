Shaky Knees Festival returns to Atlanta with new lineup, dates announced

One of Atlanta's biggest music events is making its return.

Organizers for the Shaky Knees Music Festival announced that the festival is coming back Sept. 16-18, marking another year of major performances and packed crowds in the heart of the city.

Shaky Knees has built a national reputation as a premier destination for rock, indie, and alternative music fans. Over the years, the multi-day festival has drawn chart-topping headliners, emerging artists, and tens of thousands of attendees from across Georgia and beyond.

Shaky Knees Music Festival

Early details on the 2026 lineup, hotel booking, and pre-sale ticketing can be found on the festival's website. Organizers are encouraging fans to stay tuned to official social media channels for updates on dates, passes, and performer announcements.

The event typically features multiple stages, local food vendors, art installations, and branded experiences — transforming its host venue into a high-energy celebration of live music culture.

For Atlanta, the festival is more than just a concert weekend. It's an economic driver for local businesses, hotels and restaurants, while also reinforcing the city's growing footprint in the national live music scene.