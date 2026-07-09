Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $556K for Morehouse College campus safety upgrades

Morehouse College is set to receive more than half a million dollars in new federal funding to strengthen campus safety through a series of security upgrades, Georgia's U.S. senators announced Thursday.

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock secured $556,000 for the historically Black college to enhance security across its Atlanta campus. The funding will pay for motorized entrance gates, security cameras at dorm entrances and proximity locks for classrooms and offices.

According to the senators, the funding was included in the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies appropriations bill, which became law after passing both chambers of Congress. They also noted that Congress later approved the bipartisan HBCU Research Capacity Act, another measure aimed at supporting historically Black colleges and universities.

Warnock, a 1991 Morehouse graduate, said the investment is intended to help ensure students can continue learning in a safe environment.

"As a 1991 graduate of Morehouse, I know how important this institution is not only to its students and staff but to the HBCU community," Warnock said. "We must ensure our HBCU campuses continue to be a place of safe and secure learning. I am proud to have secured these federal funds with Senator Ossoff to make sure Morehouse College remains that."

In this Friday, April 12, 2019 photo, people enter the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta. Mike Stewart / AP

Threats against HBCUs spur urgent safety response in January 2026

The legislation comes as a broader response to heightened concerns about HBCU student safety in 2026.

In January 2026, several HBCUs received racist, threatening emails that were described by staff and faculty as "rooted in white supremacy."

Morris Brown College responded by canceling all in-person classes and instructing its 540 students to attend virtually, prioritizing their safety while the threat was investigated.

The Atlanta Police Department, FBI and Department of Homeland Security launched a joint investigation across Atlanta HBCU campuses.

Ultimately, authorities determined the threat was a hoax.

Morehouse President Dr. F. DuBois Bowman called the investment a critical step toward protecting students, faculty and visitors.

"Enhancing the security infrastructure that protects the Morehouse community is a critical investment in the future of our campus," Bowman said. "We are grateful to Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator-alumnus Raphael Warnock for their continued commitment to the safety and well-being of Morehouse and the broader Atlanta community that engages with the institution every day."

The announcement comes as schools nationwide continue investing in upgraded campus security systems, with Morehouse planning improvements that include controlled-access buildings, enhanced surveillance and secured campus entrances.