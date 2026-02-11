Seed and Feed brings colorful musical marching mayhem to Atlanta events

For over half a century, the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable has been brightening up Atlanta, playing in parades and popping up at bars.

The band is made up of volunteers and doesn't even require its members to play instruments.

Just ask the band's "Mouth," aka its manager.

"There are no requirements to be in the band. People have learned instruments once they came in. They say they haven't played in 40 years, and then they'll get a band member that'll help them, you know: show up and be joyful. That is really it," said Joann Cebulski, who's been in the band for 15 years, despite not playing an instrument.

Cebulski suspects the band has kept playing since 1974 due to its lack of rules and restrictions.

The band draws in all ages and skill levels. Karen Parker joined after giving birth to her daughter.

"It looked like so much fun. Just joyful. I had a young child at home, and I was ready to get out and do something that was mine, so my husband agreed to stay and look after her while I came and got back into music," said Parker, who's been with the band for 18 years.

Parker is the broom of the band, aka the director. The band has a whole dictionary's worth of lingo they've developed over the years.

"Abominables is the whole band. The children who come when they come are the incorrigibles. The dancers, bouncers, caretakers are despicables. And then our council: we have the mouth, the scribble, the scrooge, the roster meister, and the bookie," said Cebulski.

The band plays in many parades and events, but also enjoys "blitzes," where they just show up at a business and start playing.

"It's so fun, like it's a joyful group of people. They're always there to help each other, and we get to see the delight on people's faces when we get to perform, so it's amazing," said Cebulski.

You can learn more about the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable and join the band here.