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Search for 3rd suspect in Piedmont Park gunfire continues as police charge 1 man

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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The search continues for a third suspect after police say shots were fired inside Piedmont Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Atlanta Police Department says that its officers were called to the pavilion in the park situated near the Activity Oval and tennis courts around 3:20 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officers detained a 21-year-old and a 29-year-old in connection with the gunfire. Chief Darin Schierbaum said that an officer arriving at the scene spotted one of the suspects trying to change his clothes to evade detection.

On Thursday, officials identified the younger person detained as Marquis Brown, saying he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession/distribution intent of controlled substances. Authorities say Brown also had an active warrant out for his arrest in another jurisdiction.

Brown was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Schierbaum said that officers are looking for a third suspect, but did not share any information about the individual.

Investigators believe the shots were fired during what they called an "escalating dispute" and that there is no current threat to the public.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with the gunfire.

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