2 men detained, 1 other suspect on the run after shots fired in Piedmont Park, police say

Atlanta police have detained two men and are actively searching for a third person after shots were fired inside Piedmont Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Atlanta Police Department says that its officers were called to the pavilion in the park situated near the Activity Oval and tennis courts around 3:20 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Chief Darin Schierbaum said that one officer arriving at the scene encountered a suspect who was trying to change his clothes following the shooting.

According to Schierbaum, officers detained a 21-year-old and a 29-year-old and are looking for a third person. No identifying information has been released about the third suspect.

Authorities say officers recovered a pistol and rifle on the scene and are surveying the park to see if any other weapons were discarded.

Investigators believe the shots were fired during what they called an "escalating dispute." There have been no reports of injuries.

While the public will see an increased number of officers in the park ahead of Wednesday night's Atlanta Symphony performance, officials say there is not threat to the public at this time.