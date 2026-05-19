School bus ends up in ditch after crash with SUV in DeKalb County; 2 people taken to hospital

A school bus ended up in a ditch early Tuesday morning after a crash involving an SUV in DeKalb County, officials said.

DeKalb County police said officers were called around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday to Klondike Road and Wesley Providence Parkway for a reported collision between a school bus and an SUV.

When officers arrived, they found the school bus off the roadway in a ditch.

Police initially reported no serious injuries, but said the investigation is ongoing.

DeKalb County School District officials later confirmed that a passenger vehicle made contact with a district bus on Klondike Road.

According to district spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo, two bus monitors were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

DeKalb police are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.