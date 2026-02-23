SCAD's "BAM!" concert series celebrates past, present, and future of Black voices in music

Savannah College of Art and Design students are rehearsing for their big night in Atlanta.

Now in its fifth season, "BAM! A Celebration of Black Artists in Music" is the university's acclaimed concert series honoring Black History Month.

"It's definitely not your typical normal college production. These are professionals," said Mike Evariste, the artistic director of Executive Ensembles at SCAD.

This year's theme is Black Love.

"So it's a celebration of all the levels and layers and love and how complex it is and how it can be joyous and also sad and heartbroken," Evariste said.

"BAM!" is taking audiences on a musical journey that honors the voices of Black music of the past, present, and future.

"I am singing 'Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood' by Nina Simone," SCAD junior Kailey Marsh said. "Such an incredible song. Something that I feel like I resonate with a lot."

SCAD junior Kailey Marsh is performing "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" by Nina Simone during this year's "BAM!" concert. CBS News Atlanta

Grammy-nominated and Broadway star Avery Wilson, Tony Award nominee Amber Iman, and SCAD alumna and "American Idol" winner Candice Glover will join the student performers on stage.

"It's just so amazing to be able to work with them and see their expertise and to kind of be mentored by them," Marsh said.

So that everyone brings their best to the stage.

Monday night's show is sold out, but SCADshow offers programming to the public throughout the year. You can learn more on SCADshow's website.