Savannah Bananas returning to Truist Park in 2026 as Banana Ball grows across America

The Savannah Bananas will bring the "Greatest Show in Sports" to Truist Park for three days in May 2026. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The games will give fans of the team, which plays its home games at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, a chance to see them face off in Atlanta against one of their fiercest Banana Ball rivals, the Savannah Party Animals. The Bananas made their Atlanta debut at Truist Park in March 2025, playing in front of a sold-out crowd.

Anaheim, CA - May 30: The Savannah Bananas perform a kick line before taking on the Firefighters at Angel Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025 in Anaheim, CA. Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Thursday, founder Jesse Cole announced further expansion of his fast-paced, entertainment-focused brand of baseball. Cole said the Savannah Bananas will be joined by five additional teams — including the Indianapolis Clowns and the Texas Tailgaters — in a new league debuting in 2026.

The team has scheduled appearances in 75 stadiums across 45 states. Cole said Banana Ball drew 2.2 million fans this year and hopes to reach 3.3 million in 2026.

What is Banana Ball?

Banana Ball is a fan-interactive, fast-paced version of baseball with unconventional rules. There are no bunts or walks, fans can catch foul balls for outs, and games are capped at two hours. The Savannah Bananas are credited with pioneering the sport and recently wrapped up their 2025 Banana Ball World Tour, which included sold-out games at some of the country's most iconic sports venues.

How to get tickets

The Bananas will play at Truist Park from May 8–10, 2026, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Fans can register for the ticket lottery on the Savannah Bananas and Atlanta Braves websites ahead of the season opener.

General presale tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. on the team's website. Tickets start at $35.

For the Bananas' full 2026 schedule, visit savannabananas.com.