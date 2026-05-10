Savannah Bananas bring baseball, coffee and community together at Atlanta Dunkin' near Truist Park

The lines at a Dunkin' near Truist Park looked a little different Saturday morning.

Instead of only grabbing coffee and donuts, fans were also getting autographs, selfies and dance moves from players with the Savannah Bananas ahead of the team's weekend games in metro Atlanta.

The event, held at the Dunkin' on Powers Ferry Road near Truist Park, brought together families from both the Atlanta and Savannah areas as the Bananas continued their rise from a coastal Georgia baseball sensation to a recognizable entertainment brand in sports.

From 9 to 11 a.m., players served orders, posed for photos and handed out autographs while fans picked up Dunkin' merchandise and gift cards.

Players served food, posed for photos, and signed autographs as fans collected merchandise and gift cards. CBS News Atlanta

For many families, the event highlighted why the Bananas' mix of baseball and entertainment has resonated far beyond Savannah.

"Dealing with the fans, that's probably my favorite part of all this," player Dakota Albritton told CBS News Atlanta during the event. "I always look back and put myself in the shoes of these little kids."

Albritton said the team's connection with young fans is part of what makes the experience special.

"I always try to give them the interaction that I would have wanted at that age," he said.

Dakota Albritton said he enjoys the event because he remembers being in the shoes of the kids he now meets. CBS News Atlanta

The Bananas have built a national following through their fast-paced, fan-focused version of baseball known as Banana Ball, but the team's Georgia roots remain central to its identity. That connection was especially visible this weekend as fans from across metro Atlanta packed the Dunkin' before heading to the games near Truist Park.

Albritton, who described himself as a local Georgia baseball player growing up, said playing near Atlanta carries personal meaning.

"Truist is cool. We played there last year," he said. "I think every kid that grew up in baseball around Georgia, that was kind of always their dream."

The Bananas' fast-paced, fan-first Banana Ball has earned national attention, but the team's Georgia roots remain at its core. CBS News Atlanta

Throughout the morning, children wearing Bananas gear gathered around players for photos and autographs while parents sipped coffee and watched the interactions unfold. The atmosphere often felt more like a neighborhood block party than a traditional promotional event.

The collaboration also spotlighted the growing crossover between sports, community engagement and major brands like Dunkin', as teams increasingly look for ways to create experiences outside the stadium.

For fans in both Savannah and Atlanta, Saturday's event served as another reminder that the Savannah Bananas are no longer just a semi-pro baseball team — they've become a statewide phenomenon built as much on connection and entertainment as the game itself.