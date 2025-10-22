Sandy Springs 13-year-old starts doll company to boost young Black girls' self confidence

Zoe Oli is just 13 years old, but she's already working to ensure that girls like her are represented through her own doll brand.

The Sandy Springs teen is the CEO of Beautiful Curly Me.

At 6 years old, Oli realized that dolls for girls like her weren't always available.

"I came from school and asked my mom, 'Why isn't my hair straight or pretty?' So, she went to the store to get me a Black doll. The doll was pretty, but she didn't have hair that looked like mine, and I wanted a doll with curls and braids," said Oli.

She said that the lack of representation waned on her self-confidence and sparked a moment of creation. Her mom used about $5,000 in savings to help her build Beautiful Curly Me.

Zoe Oli is the CEO of Beautiful Curly Me. CBS News Atlanta

Today, the toy brand is sold in Brown Toy Box in downtown Atlanta and at Target stores nationwide.

"Seeing all the girls we've been able to impact over the years and spreading our message of confidence is amazing," she said.

When she's not running her own business, the teenage entrepreneur enjoys reading books, playing tennis, and hanging out with friends.

She also runs Confident Girls Lead, a monthly leadership club for young girls to build confidence and leadership skills.