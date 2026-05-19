Sandy Springs officer returns to duty months after being hit on GA-400: "My goal was to get back to normal"

A Sandy Springs police officer who was nearly killed while working a crash on GA-400 is now back in uniform.

Officer Joseph Citta was hit last September while working outside his patrol car at a crash scene in Sandy Springs. Police said a motorcyclist traveling more than 100 mph hit another vehicle before striking Citta.

Police records show the rider was later charged with DUI, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.

Court records show the case is still pending, and jail records show the suspect was released after his arrest last year. Citta said he does not remember the moment he was hit.

"Suddenly, I heard a loud crash from behind my patrol car, and that's basically the last thing I remember," Citta said.

The crash broke both of Citta's legs. He underwent multiple surgeries and spent weeks unable to walk. Before joining the Sandy Springs police, Citta worked as a Utah state trooper. He said law enforcement has always been more than a job to him.

"My goal from the start was to get back to normal. That's what I wanted out of all this," Citta said.

As he recovered, Citta said support started pouring in from fellow officers, other agencies and people across Sandy Springs.

"The amount of people that were wishing me well and hoping I would feel better through the long recovery. It was great," Citta said.

Sandy Springs Police Chief Kenneth DeSimone said officers working crashes on GA-400 face real danger every time they step out of their vehicles.

"It is a very dangerous stretch of roadway if you're out on it," DeSimone said. "If you're out of a vehicle and you're on the roadway, it's very dangerous."

Now, months after nearly losing his life, Citta is back in uniform and training for a half-marathon. "He's great, brave, coming back and a tough man," DeSimone said.

Citta said he hopes drivers remember there is a person behind every set of flashing lights on the side of the road.

"We're out there doing the work that we're paid to do," Citta said. "Just give us that extra buffer of safety."

Court records show the suspect, Riad Ismal Ahmed, is scheduled for a final plea and trial hearing on May 29 in Fulton County State Court.