Sandy Springs police have shut down four massage businesses in the city as part of an investigation into allegations of human trafficking and prostitution.

Authorities say they arrested three women during the execution of "Operation No Safe Haven."

According to the police department, officers executed search warrants at Pileo Therapy on Cliftwood Drive and Pearl Massage on Roswell Road on Thursday.

"The warrants were obtained following an investigation into numerous complaints alleging prostitution activities and human trafficking," the department said in a release.

As a result, both businesses were shut down along with Massage Springs and Jade Spa, which were both on Roswell Road.

Officers shut down a massage business as part of an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution allegations. Sandy Springs Police Department

Officers arrested two women, charging them with City Ordinance House of III Fame and solicitation for an illicit sexual act. A third woman was charged with solicitation for an illicit sexual act. Officials have not released the names of the women.

Investigators are asking who may have information on suspected human trafficking or illicit massage businesses to call the Sandy Springs Police Department at (770) 551-6900 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.