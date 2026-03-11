Sandy Springs gains official USPS recognition, replacing Atlanta on mail addresses

After years of confusion for some over mailing addresses, residents in Sandy Springs will soon start seeing the city's name on their mail instead of Atlanta.

The United States Postal Service has approved the city's request to update its Address Management System to recognize Sandy Springs as the default city name for most ZIP codes within the city. The change applies to seven of the city's eight ZIP codes.

However, the update does not apply to the 30092 ZIP code, which includes parts of Peachtree Corners and Gwinette County. City leaders say they have been pushing for the change for years.

Sandy Springs incorporated as a city in 2005 and has been trying to make these changes with the postal service for nearly two decades. Not everyone in the community believes the change will make a big difference.

"I don't see Sandy Springs as separate from Atlanta like most people. I see Sandy Springs as part of Atlanta as I do Fayetteville as I do any surrounding area," said resident Malik Deshawn. He's been a resident of Sandy Springs for two years. He moved to the area from Dallas, Texas.

William Parker, who has lived in Sandy Springs for 12 years, said he has grown accustomed to seeing Atlanta on his mail. "I prefer I could keep Atlanta, but if they are going to change it they are going to change it so. I mean I will go with the flow," Parker said. Some reports suggest the change could also help resolve tax confusion for some residents and businesses.

According to previous reporting by Rough Draft Atlanta, some people may have unknowingly paid Atlanta's 8% sales tax instead of Sandy Springs' 7% rate because their mailing address listed Atlanta. "Now see that's a problem," Deshawn said.

CBS Atlanta reached out to Sandy Springs Mayor's Office.

In a statement, Rusty Paul said the update will help improve economic development, public safety and ensure proper sales tax allocation. He called the change a win for residents and businesses. Still, some residents say their main concern is whether it could affect mail delivery and other essential resources.

"I just hope it does not impact the services," Parker said.

He also explained why he originally chose Atlanta when listing his address.

"I am actually inside the city limits of Sandy Springs. I actually chose Atlanta when I had the choice when I first moved here just because more folks know Atlanta than they do Sandy Springs."

The Mayor Office said the postal service is working now to implement the change, but the update could take weeks to fully take effect. When the change happens, residents may need to notify banks, businesses and other organizations that send them mail about the updated city name.