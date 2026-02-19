Sandy Springs father facing murder charge after 2-year-old boy killed in shooting

The father of a 2-year-old Sandy Springs boy killed in a shooting on Wednesday has been arrested in connection with the child's death.

Richard Willis is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children for the death of his son, River Willis, an affidavit obtained by CBS News Atlanta reveals.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at an apartment on the 2600 block of Sandalwood Drive.

According to the document, Willis and his wife had come home from a medical procedure and put the toddler in his bed to take a nap. Afterwards, Willis said he took off his fanny pack, which contained a loaded pistol, and left it on the couple's master bed.

A short time later, River Willis came downstairs and asked his father to stay with him until he fell asleep. Willis reportedly told the boy to go upstairs to the master bedroom and that he would join him shortly.

"Said accused stated minutes later he heard a gunshot, ran upstairs and discovered his fanny pack open, his pistol by the victim's leg and a gunshot wound to his face," the affidavit reads.

Authorities accuse Richard Willis of knowing that his son knew that his pistol was kept in the fanny pack and did not safely secure the weapon.

This was the second shooting by a minor in metro Atlanta on Wednesday. Hours earlier in Gwinnett County, officials say a 4-year-old boy found a gun in a truck and accidentally fired the weapon, hitting himself in the finger. No charges have been filed in that case.