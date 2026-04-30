Russian national accused of selling cars with tampered odometers in Marietta now in ICE custody, records show

Marietta police are searching for more victims of a man accused of rolling back odometers to sell vehicles for more than their actual value.

Authorities say 32-year-old Albert Constantin has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors connected with the alleged scam.

According to the Marietta Police Department, Constantin would mess with the vehicle's milage before selling them to unsuspecting buyers.

Investigators believe Constantin has been selling vehicles in the area for the past two years.

"If you purchased a vehicle from him, pull a CARFAX report and compare the mileage," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Records from the Cobb County Jail show that Constantin is a Russian national and was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday.