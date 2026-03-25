Runaway teen accused by deputies of attacking woman in Cherokee County Kroger restroom

Deputies say a runaway teenager has been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman inside a Cherokee County Kroger's bathroom.

The sheriff's office said the attack happened on March 10 and that the suspect had entered multiple women's restrooms in the Macedonia area on the same night.

According to investigators, the woman was using the restroom when she noticed someone standing in front of the stall. When she opened the door,

"When she opened the stall door, an unknown white male attempted to assault her. The female reported that she screamed, and the suspect began retreating from the restroom as she struck him with her keys," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Surveillance footage showed a man identified as the suspect watching the woman before entering the bathroom after her, deputies said.

The investigation into the attack continued for weeks until deputies were called to reports of a runaway juvenile in the Free Home area. When they found the teen, they say he was carrying several bags with items that were determined to have been stolen from a local Kroger.

As part of their investigation, deputies say they were able to link the teen to the March 10 attack and charged him with criminal attempt to commit rape, criminal trespass, and theft by shoplifting.

The teen, whose identity has not been released due to his age, was taken into custody and brought to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.