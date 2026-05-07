Roswell police warn parents after rise in kids riding illegal high-powered e-bikes

Parents in Roswell are being urged to take a closer look at the electric bikes and motorcycles their children are riding as police warn of a growing number of crashes and safety concerns involving young riders.

The Roswell Police Department said it is seeing more children operating high-powered e-bikes and electric motorcycles that they are either too young to legally ride or are using in prohibited areas such as sidewalks, parks and multi-use trails.

"People are getting hurt," Public Information Officer Tim Lupo told CBS News Atlanta. "Our officers have already worked a handful of crashes involving these vehicles in the last couple of months or so, and we are really trying to get that education piece out to prevent the next accident from happening."

The department recently posted a public warning on social media aimed directly at parents.

"Kids are going to be kids, and they are always going to push the envelope," Lupo said. "But these vehicles aren't cheap, and kids aren't buying them for themselves, so whether intentionally or unintentionally, we're seeing a lot of parents buying vehicles for their kids that require them to be 15, 16, 17 years old, with the appropriate licenses or permits to ride."

According to police, many parents may not realize that some high-speed electric two-wheelers are legally classified as motor vehicles under Georgia law, not bicycles.

Officer Lupo said classifications depend largely on a vehicle's top speed, motor wattage and whether it has pedals.

Roswell police shared graphics online breaking down the different classes of e-bikes and explaining which ones require licenses, registration, insurance and motorcycle helmets.

Lupo said some of the biggest concerns involve younger riders operating vehicles that exceed their age and skill level.

"When you have a 12-year-old who's operating a motor vehicle in the roadway, that is just a recipe for an unsafe situation," he said.

The department said it is also seeing riders operating the vehicles without proper helmets or safety equipment.

"All of them, under Georgia law, require some type of appropriate helmet, and e-motorcycles require a DOT-approved helmet as well," Lupo said.

Photo courtesy of Roswell Police Department

The department said enforcement is not its main goal and that officers hope education can prevent more crashes and injuries.

"Issuing citations, making arrests, is not our goal," Lupo said. "Maintaining community safety is at the forefront of our minds."

Roswell police said the popularity of e-bikes and electric motorcycles among children has surged over the past year to 18 months, especially after the most recent holiday season.

"Last year, the Christmas season, it seemed to be the 'it' vehicle for parents to provide to their kids," Lupo said.

The department is encouraging parents to review the specifications of any electric bike or motorcycle their child rides and compare them to Georgia's legal requirements.

"At the end of the day, our goal is community safety," Lupo said. "We want our young people and everybody else operating in our community to be safe and be able to enjoy themselves effectively."