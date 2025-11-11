Roswell middle-schoolers raise money for Alzheimer's research through love of sport

Two Roswell boys are bringing their community together to help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease, and they're doing it through their love of sports.

Colin Sturm and Luke Chapman say life on and off the court has bonded them and their families for as long as they can remember.

"Our parents are friends, and then we met each other. I mean, we both like tennis. We all really, we both really like the same things. Pickleball, tennis, it just kind of brings us all together," Champman said.

The middle schoolers say they discovered they both have grandparents who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"It's really sad because I like, don't have like, my grandpa to really talk to because he just kind of usually forgets or can't start conversation because his brain just can't..." Chapman said.

"Function well," Sturm added. "Yeah. My grandma—we have meals and stuff with our family. I guess she doesn't understand the conversation sometimes, and she'll get confused."

Luke Chapman and his grandfather Brent find a connection on the paddleball court. CBS News Atlanta

Brent Chapman, Luke's grandfather, says being able to play pickleball with his grandson despite his diagnosis is special.

"He can move around. And he can do things that other people can't do it. Or don't think about doing it, anyway," he said.

The two boys' love for their grandparents inspired them to create the first ever Paddle for a Purpose Pickleball Tournament in the Edenwilde neighborhood to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

"I just wanted to raise money for charity. And then Luke got roped into the idea," Sturm said.

"They learned a lot about friendships and Alzheimer's and stories of other people that were told during the day and just had fun doing it in a sport that they loved," said Fereshteh Chapman, Luke's mom.



For Brent Chapman, it was a chance to enjoy time with his favorite player: His grandson.

"He does a good job," he said, laughing. "You're okay, Luke."

The families say they raised over $3,000 with the event.

Sturm and Chapman hope to raise even more money through annual tournaments.