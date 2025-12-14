Rockdale County teacher arrested on battery, cruelty to children charges

A Rockdale County teacher has been arrested and charged following an investigation into an alleged assault involving a student, according to an incident report from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

The report identifies the suspect as Melvin McClain, who faces charges of simple battery and cruelty to children in the first and third degree. The case was reported on December 2, 2025, and later cleared by arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were notified after school officials received information alleging that a teacher struck a student on campus. The responding deputy, who serves as a school resource officer, documented that the alleged incident occurred inside a classroom after other students were asked to leave.

Investigators allege the student was struck multiple times in the head and stomach. The report states another student remained in the classroom and witnessed the incident. Due to required redactions under Georgia's Open Records Act, the names of the students and witnesses were not released.

McClain was later located at the Rockdale County Public School Board of Education building, where deputies made contact with him. According to the report, McClain described the interaction as "horseplay."

He was arrested, searched, and transported to the Rockdale County Jail. Deputies noted that body camera footage was activated during the encounter.

The arrest has drawn additional attention after claims surfaced that McClain had previously been recognized as Teacher of the Year.

The charges are allegations. McClain is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

This is a developing story.