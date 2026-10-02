Reward offered for leads in deadly shooting of 21-year-old man at Atlanta apartments

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man that happened earlier this week outside a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Authorities say the killing of 21-year-old D'Juan Hill was the third fatal shooting at the complex on Cushman Circle SW since June.

Early Tuesday morning, officers were called to the complex after receiving a report that a person had been shot. At the scene, officers found Hill suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

D'Juan Hill was shot to death early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Cushman Circle SW, police say. Atlanta Police Department

Days after the shooting, investigators have shared few details about what led up to the deadly violence and have not identified a suspect.

In the hopes of receiving information that could help with the case, Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.

If you know anything that can help, call Det. S. Thomas at 404-829-0301, or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.