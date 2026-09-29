Third deadly shooting since June reported at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday outside an apartment building in southwest Atlanta, marking the third fatal shooting at the complex since June, police said.

Atlanta police officers responded to 3230 Cushman Circle SW around 3:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a person shot. Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Christopher Butler.

Despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered ballistic evidence but have little information about what led to the shooting, Butler said. The apartment complex does not have surveillance cameras, which has made it more difficult for detectives to determine what happened.

CBS News Atlanta

Police are also examining whether the homicide could be connected to another recent shooting in the area. Butler said no link has been established, but detectives working on both cases plan to meet and compare information.

Patrols at the apartment complex have increased following the recent violence, according to Butler.

No arrests have been made in Tuesday's shooting or the previous fatal shooting under investigation.

The Atlanta Police Department's Major Crimes, Homicide and Gangs Unit is investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.