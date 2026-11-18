The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents has picked its choice to lead the Georgia Institute of Technology as its next president.

On Tuesday, the board announced that it voted to name Dr. Timothy C. Lieuwen as its sole finalist to succeed Ángel Cabrera.

Lieuwen has served as Georgia Tech's interim president since the start of November, after Cabrera left to serve as the CEO of nonprofit organization the Aspen Institute.

Before taking the interim role, Lieuwen was Georgia Tech's executive vice president for research, overseeing an enterprise that exceeded more than $1.4 billion in expenditures annually, the board said.

Tim Lieuwen has been named the sole finalist to serve as Georgia Tech's next president. Chris McKenney / Georgia Tech

"Tim Lieuwen isn't just a world-class scientist. As a double alumnus, he understands Georgia Tech's culture of excellence," USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. "Whether he's running a massive research enterprise or stepping up as interim president, Tim has shown time and again how deeply he cares about student success and Georgia Tech's impact. The Board and I know he's the best person to keep pushing Georgia Tech forward as one of the best public research institutions in the world."

Lieuwen has been at the university for more than 25 years. He previously held the David S. Lewis Jr. Chair in Aerospace Engineering and served as the executive director of the university's Strategic Energy Institute.

"Georgia Tech has been my academic home for more than a quarter-century, and I'm deeply honored to be selected by the Board of Regents as the sole finalist for its presidency," Lieuwen said. "Our commitment to advancing technology and improving the human condition through world-class education and impactful research has never been more vital. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our extraordinary faculty, staff, students, alumni and state and federal partners to expand our global reach and drive economic development across Georgia."

The board is expected to take action on naming Lieuwen president of Georgia Tech in the next few days.