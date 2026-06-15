Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera stepping down to lead nonprofit Aspen Institute

Georgia Institute of Technology President Ángel Cabrera will step down from his role leading the Atlanta university in November.

Georgia Tech announced Cabrera's plan on Monday, saying that he has been selected to serve as president and CEO of nonprofit organization the Aspen Institute.

Cabrera became Georgia Tech's 12th president in 2019, and officials say he has oversaw a period of record growth in enrollment, research, philanthropy, and more during his tenure.

The university pointed to a 55 percent increase in the number of students enrolled at Georgia Tech while Cabrera has been president. Georgia Tech has also seen a massive spike in annual sponsored research awards, making it the No. 1 in the nation for research expenditures in universities that do not have a medical school.

Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera (left) and athletic director J Batt (right) pose for a selfie with fans following the conclusion of the college football game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 9, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Georgia Tech transformed my life, first as a student and later as president," Cabrera said. "Leading this extraordinary institution has been the honor of a lifetime. I leave with immense gratitude for the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters who have made our shared progress possible and with tremendous confidence that Georgia Tech's best days are still ahead."

In a statement, University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue praised Cabrera's impact to Georgia Tech, saying it "goes well beyond the numbers."

"Since rejoining his alma mater, he's brought energy, warmth, and engagement to our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the entire Tech community," Perdue said. "He's been a constant, visible force, listening to stakeholders at every level, cheering on their success, and solidifying Georgia Tech's reputation as a world-class, global research institution. That personal touch has made a profound difference everywhere from Science Square to the new Fanning Center."

Cabrera will remain at the university until November to ensure a smooth transition to its next president.

Details about the university's search for new leadership will be coming in the next few months.