Republican Steven McNeel wins Georgia Senate District 18 runoff election over Democrat LeMario Nicholas Brown

Georgia Senate Republicans are set to expand their majority after attorney Steven McNeel won Tuesday's special election runoff in Senate District 18, defeating Democrat LeMario Nicholas Brown in a closely watched Macon-area race.

According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, McNeel secured 59.42% of the vote, with 14,998 ballots cast in his favor. Brown received 40.58%, totaling 10,244 votes.

McNeel will represent the Macon-based district, which includes Crawford, Monroe, Peach, and Upson counties, along with portions of Bibb and Houston counties.

The seat became vacant after former Sen. John Kennedy resigned last year to prepare to run for Georgia lieutenant governor. Six candidates competed in the Jan. 20 special election, but none received more than 50% of the vote, triggering Tuesday's runoff.

The race drew attention from top Republican leaders eager to maintain control of the seat. On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp urged voters on social media to support McNeel, writing: "Polls are now open in Senate District 18. Make a plan to vote today for conservative Republican Steven McNeel. We cannot afford to let the Democrats flip this seat and push the same agenda that boosted crime and inflation."

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones also celebrated the outcome online, posting: "SD18 delivered. Congratulations to Steven McNeel for State Senate on his victory tonight — when Republicans show up, we win. Looking forward to working together to deliver for Georgia!"

McNeel campaigned on a conservative platform that included cutting taxes, reducing government spending, supporting school choice, backing law enforcement, protecting Second Amendment rights and supporting former President Donald Trump's immigration policies. He also emphasized support for Georgia farmers and agribusinesses.

Brown, a farmer and small business owner who previously served as a Fort Valley city councilman and mayor pro tem, ran on a platform focused on lowering the cost of living, expanding access to health care and improving public safety. Democrats had hoped the race would help build momentum in central Georgia, but Republicans held the seat.