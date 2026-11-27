From fluffy pancakes to decorated French toast to shrimp and grits, you can count on a tasty brunch at Poach Social in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood.

"We have our eggs Benedict. Then we have our pancakes right here," Poach Social's owner Brian Mitchell said.

The delicious dishes keep customers coming back.

"It's fantastic. I'm a New Yorker. I've never had grits before. The grits are delicious," customer Oren Klader said.

Mitchell opened the restaurant in 2021.

"I moved to the Summerhill area in early 2017. This place was a complete food desert. So once the Braves left the area, Georgia State had a big plans for a redevelopment, and I really wanted to be a part of that," he said.

But being a restaurant owner has come with its challenges.

"In August of 2022, just over a year later, we had a fire. The fire destroyed our kitchen entirely and caused extensive smoke damage to the dining room," Mitchell said.

Determined to keep going, Mitchell rebuilt after the devastating fire. He reopened the restaurant nearly two years later.

"Because we built such a great reputation beforehand, we got a lot of customers who are waiting for us to come back," Mitchell said.

It's a reputation that keeps regular customers coming back for a friendly atmosphere.

"I think what continues to gravitate me is the family-style atmosphere. When I come in, you're greeted, and they remember you," Mitchell said.