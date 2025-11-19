Former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Mia Thornton arrested at Atlanta airport

A former star of "The Real Housewives of the Potomac" is in custody after she was arrested by police at the Atlanta airport.

Records from the Fulton County Jail show that Mia Fields-Thornton is charged with theft by taking, a felony.

Atlanta police say that officers assigned to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport were called to the Customs and Border Protection office after receiving reports of a wanted person, later identified as Fields-Thornton.

A police report obtained by CBS News Atlanta says Fields-Thornton is accused of stealing the furniture from a condo she was renting on Marietta Street.

Body camera footage shows the moments police arrested former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Mia Fields-Thornton at the Atlanta airport. Atlanta Police Department

In the report, the condo's management company alleges Fields-Thornton and a man, identified as Jared McGriff, "suddenly moved out of the unit in the middle of the night" on Oct. 28, taking the furniture and television.

The total cost of the allegedly-stolen furniture is estimated to be around $11,000, police say.

In body camera footage, Fields-Thornton confirmed with police that she knew that she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Fields-Thornton, who started on the popular Bravo show during its sixth season, announced that she had moved to Atlanta and would not be returning to the show in April.