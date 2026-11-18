Florida rapper Rod Wave has been indicted on drug and weapon charges around a year after he was arrested in metro Atlanta during a traffic stop.

Court records obtained by CBS News Atlanta show a Fulton County grand jury indicted the 28-year-old Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, on charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and reckless driving in late October.

Authorities say officers pulled Wave over on Howell Mill Road on Nov. 7, 2025, after seeing him speed through a nearby stop sign. During the stop, investigators say the officer found suspected drugs and other substances in the car as well as a firearm on Wave's person. The indictment identifies the drug that Wave allegedly had was oxycodone.

Wave was released on bail a day after his arrest. He is scheduled to play multiple nights at Atlanta's State Farm Arena this week as part of his Don't Look Down Tour.

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during night 1 of his Redemption Experience tour at State Farm Arena on Dec. 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

This is not the first time Wave, known for his songs "Heart on Ice," and "Sinners," has faced charges in metro Atlanta in 2025. In May, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for a dozen charges, which included aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and tampering with evidence. Less than a month later, the same agency charged him with battery.

In a statement to CBS News after Wave's arrest, the rapper's attorneys said that he was "unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta."

Attorneys Drew Findling, Zach Findling, and Marissa Goldberg also claimed that Wave was a victim of the Atlanta Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit's "quota-driven approach" to arrests.

"We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green's rights in court," the attorneys wrote.