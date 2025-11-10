Rapper Rod Wave arrested on drug and weapons charges in Atlanta after getting 1st Grammy nomination

Florida rapper Rod Wave was arrested on drug and weapon charges in metro Atlanta on the same day that he received his first Grammy nomination.

The 27-year-old Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday on charges of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II and Schedule V controlled substance, and reckless driving, jail records show.

Wave was released on bail a day after his arrest.

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour at State Farm Arena on Dec. 5, 2024 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, the rapper's attorneys said that he was "unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta." Attorneys Drew Findling, Zach Findling, and Marissa Goldberg also claimed that Wave was a victim of the Atlanta Police Department's Crime SupPression Unit's "quota-driven approach" to arrests.

"We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green's rights in court," the attorneys wrote.

Officials have not shared details about what led to Wave's arrest.

The arrest came hours after Wave was nominated for his first Grammy Award for his song "Sinners," which appeared in the movie of the same name. The rapper is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

This is not the first time Wave, known for his soul-trap sound, has faced charges in metro Atlanta this year. In May, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for a dozen charges, which included aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and tampering with evidence. Less than a month later, the same agency charged him with battery.