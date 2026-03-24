Rapper OJ da Juiceman charged after police say he pointed gun at trooper on I-20

An Atlanta rapper is facing multiple charges after state troopers say he pointed a gun at an officer during a road rage incident on Interstate 20.

According to a Georgia Department of Public Safety report, troopers identified the suspect as Otis Whitfield Williams, also known as rapper OJ da Juiceman.

Investigators say the incident happened Jan. 30 as a trooper merged onto Interstate 20 East near Moreland Avenue. The officer reported a gray Nissan Altima approached at a high speed, began tailgating and honking aggressively.

The trooper said that as the car passed, the driver pointed a handgun toward the patrol vehicle.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 22: OJ da Juiceman performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin

Authorities say the driver continued to drive aggressively, weaving through traffic and speeding through DeKalb County streets before the trooper lost sight of the vehicle and called 911.

Investigators later tracked the car using its license plate and a rental agreement, identifying Williams as the driver.

Troopers say they were able to positively identify Williams and secured warrants charging him with aggravated assault on a public safety officer, along with several other charges, including reckless driving and firearm violations.

Williams was arrested on March 11 by deputies in Greene County and later transferred to the DeKalb County Jail.

Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident.

The case remains under investigation.