Rally planned in Atlanta ahead of APS vote on plan to close, repurpose 16 schools

A day before the Atlanta school board is set to vote on a sweeping plan that would close or repurpose 16 public schools, local activists are urging families to rally against the proposal, saying the closures would hurt Black, working-class neighborhoods already facing deep challenges.

Closures spark community backlash

The Party for Socialism and Liberation's Atlanta chapter is calling for a protest Tuesday evening outside the Center for Learning & Leadership on Trinity Avenue, where they plan to demand the district reverse course. In a Facebook post, organizers said public education is facing a "manufactured crisis" and warned that school closures would strip communities of essential resources.

Atlanta Public Schools has released its final APS Forward 2040 plan, a major restructuring proposal designed to address an anticipated $100 million budget gap. The plan involves consolidating campuses, realigning attendance zones, and closing or repurposing 16 schools over the next several years. District leaders say the changes are necessary to modernize operations and better match building capacity with enrollment.

APS estimates the restructuring could save up to $25 million annually and avoid as much as $65 million in deferred maintenance. The district says many schools are aging and under-enrolled, with several campuses built for more than 500 students now educating far fewer.

Among the recommended changes, Dunbar Elementary would close in 2027, Usher Collier and Scott Elementary would merge into a new school at the A.D. Williams site, and Carver Early College would become a 6th–12th grade arts and early college program. Washington High School would stay open and expand its STEAM and medical pathways.

But activists argue the closures are being pushed forward without meaningful community input. They say the affected school communities — predominantly Black, working-class neighborhoods — stand to lose the most.

The rally comes ahead of Wednesday's final vote by the Atlanta Board of Education. APS has had three public hearings, on Sept. 8, Sept. 9, and Nov. 5, and has encouraged parents and residents to share feedback at those hearings or during public comment at regular board meetings.

APS is also inviting students, families, staff, and community members to the next Visioning Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 6:00–7:30 p.m. at Herman J. Russell West End Academy, 765 Peeples St. SW.

The meeting is scheduled for the same day as the community rally, giving families another opportunity to engage with district leaders as APS continues to shape long-term plans around Early College, Technology, Arts, and Biomedical & Health Sciences.

PSL organizers say their message is simple: education is a human right, and public schools should be fully funded, not shut down.



