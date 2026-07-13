Raccoon attacked by dogs tests positive for rabies in Snellville area, officials say

A raccoon that had been attacked by multiple dogs last week has tested positive for rabies, Gwinnett County officials say.

Authorities say the attack happened on July 8 near Tree View Drive in Snellville.

The three dogs involved in the attack are now undergoing evaluation and rabies post-exposure management by veterinarians.

Georgia is a rabies-endemic state, which means the virus can be found in wildlife year-round. Officials say that means it's important for residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations and avoid animals that may be behaving in unusual ways. In June, a raccoon in the Bethlehem area of Gwinnett County tested positive for rabies.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians says all unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal need to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

If you have been bitten or scratched by any stray animals or an animal suspected to have rabies, seek medial care immediately and let your provider know about the possible exposure. After that, contact GNR Public Health at (770) 339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

To report an animal behaving in an unusual way, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at (770) 339-3200, ext. 5576.