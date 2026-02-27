Rabun County high school cafeteria worker charged with child molestation, deputies say

Deputies in Rabun County have arrested a high school cafeteria worker accused of child molestation.

Investigators say 26-year-old Ashleigh Wilson from Clayton, Georgia, worked as a cafeteria employee at Rabun County High School at the time of her arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation into Wilson began when the district's board of education asked deputies to look into allegations that she had inappropriate communications and physical contact with a minor.

Authorities have not shared any details about the allegations and will not identify the alleged victim.

Wilson was booked into the Rabun County Detention Center on Thursday on charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, grooming of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a child.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing and will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution once it is completed.