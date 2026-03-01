Protesters in Atlanta rally both in opposition to and in support of recent U.S. military actions and strikes in Iran

People gathered along the Beltline in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Feb. 28, to celebrate the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The demonstration saw a range of views on ongoing U.S. military interventions abroad. While many voiced opposition and drew parallels between current conflicts and past wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, others in the crowd marked the Ayatollah's death as a step toward justice and accountability for decades of oppression.

Dozens of other rallies have been organized across the country in response to the overnight strike launched against the Islamic regime in Iran by the U.S. and Israel.

Marcone Cangussu, a protester speaking at the Atlanta rally, delivered a pointed critique of the administration's foreign policy. "I'm out here today because I'm seeing the same lies, the same aggression, the same violence that I saw with the lies when we went into Iraq and Afghanistan. War is not the answer. This president said that he's the president of peace, yet he's bombing Yemen. He's bombing Iran. He's bombing all around the world, kidnapping presidents of other countries. This has to end. This is not what we fought for. This is not what we stood for, and this is not what America should stand for," Cangussu said.

Another protester, who identified as Hellcat, emphasized the personal cost of living in a climate of aggression. "I'm here for peace. Peace because it's so exhausting to live your life knowing that everybody's attacking you. And that's where we are right now. Especially marginalized people like minorities, weaker people, and children. So I'm here to represent everybody who has a foot on their neck."

The demonstration comes amid rising criticism of U.S. military actions in the Middle East and concerns over the impact on civilians and marginalized communities worldwide.

While many protesters called for an end to what they describe as an endless cycle of violence and a return to diplomatic solutions, others argued that the death of the Ayatollah marked a necessary reckoning for the region.

Organizers say further rallies are planned in the coming weeks as debate over U.S. foreign policy intensifies.