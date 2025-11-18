"Price conscious and nervous": Metro Atlanta families brace for higher Thanksgiving costs

Rising prices for groceries, housing, and utilities, combined with the potential impact of new tariffs, are putting a squeeze on families across metro Atlanta as they prepare for the holiday season.

At Westview Corner Market, shoppers like Westview resident Missy Derr are already doing the math: How much is Thanksgiving dinner going to cost this year?

For Derr, this Thanksgiving is significant. It's her first time hosting the holiday after losing her father.

"We recently lost our father so we're going to actually use a few of his recipes," Derr told CBS Atlanta. "He had amazing potatoes he called the smashing potatoes, so I'm excited to recreate that for dad. I'm a little terrified because one, I'm not a very good cook — and then, I'm very price conscious."

Poultry prices spike

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, strong demand and the continued effects of avian flu are pushing poultry prices higher than last year.

The cost of a turkey alone is up 40%, federal officials say — a major hit for families who rely on staples to keep Thanksgiving affordable.

As Derr moved through the aisles of Westview Corner Market, the price tags caught her off guard.

"Very nervous," she said. "The staples that we're used to, like chicken broth — I could've sworn to goodness it was $1.50 back in the day."

Items such as chicken broth and bouillon sit on display at Westview Corner Market CBS News Atlanta

Tariffs add another layer of cost

Store manager Delaine Williams says the newest challenge comes from tariffs that have forced price increases on certain imported items.

"With the recent tariffs, there are some items that we've had to increase the price on," Williams said, noting that products like wines and chocolate have seen the biggest bumps. "It's definitely noticeable, especially if you are — like we all are — budgeting."

Still, she emphasized that not everything is more expensive this year.

President Trump announced Friday that some tariffs will be rolled back on select food items, offering a small measure of relief as families finalize their shopping lists.

A holiday balancing act

For shoppers like Derr, the goal is to honor family traditions while keeping an eye on the bottom line, a challenge many metro Atlanta families are facing this season.

"I just want to make this Thanksgiving special," she said. "But the prices definitely make you think twice."