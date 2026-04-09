Pregnant woman shot and killed in Atlanta, family remembers aspiring nurse as police investigate

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting after a woman was found shot inside a vehicle early Wednesday morning, in a case investigators are now calling a homicide.

Officers were dispatched around 1:23 a.m. to the 2900 block of Springside Place on a report of a person shot, according to Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler.

Qualeisha Barnes, also known by the stage name "Siditty," was Identified as the victim found shot Inside an SUV. Instagram: sidittyaszle/ Siditty

"Upon arrival, they located a 36-year-old female deceased inside the vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds," Butler said.

Investigators say the victim was found inside an SUV that came to rest in the roadway. Police are still working to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting, including whether the gunfire came from inside or outside the vehicle.

"At this point, it appears that someone fired into the vehicle," Butler said, adding that multiple gunshots are suspected, though the exact number is still being determined.

Authorities say it does not appear to be self-inflicted and are treating the case as a homicide.

Police remained on scene for hours processing evidence, canvassing for surveillance video, and attempting to contact neighbors. Investigators say they are working to retrace the vehicle's movements leading up to the shooting.

Victim identified by family

Family members have identified the victim as Qualeisha Barnes, who was known by the stage name "Siditty." They say she was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Barnes, a Detroit native, had lived in metro Atlanta for about a decade, according to her family.

Her family says she was pursuing a career in healthcare and was close to finishing school, having made the dean's list with only a few semesters remaining.

Ongoing investigation

Police have not released information about a suspect or whether anyone else may have been involved.

"No indication right now," Butler said when asked about additional the persons or vehicles connected to the scene, noting that it is still early in the investigation.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

Community and officer impact

The shooting comes amid what police describe as a recent stretch of violence in the city.

Butler acknowledged the toll these cases can take on officers responding to repeated violent incidents, pointing to department mental health and wellness resources and the importance of peer support.

He also urged community members to stay engaged and report concerns.

"Be vigilant, know your community, speak out if there's something going on in your area," Butler said. "The community is our greatest asset."