Polo and fashion mix at Atlanta fundraiser to support African American youths' sporting dreams

Polo is known as the sport of kings, but when combined with runway couture, it becomes the annual Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic.

Now in its ninth year, the signature weekend event blends elite equestrian competition with high fashion and serves as a major fundraiser supporting African American youth in equestrian sports.

The vision behind the event belongs to fashion designer and founder Miguel Wilson. He began riding in childhood in Washington, D.C., where a camp experience changed his trajectory.

"I went to camp as a kid in D.C. and had horses there, and those three horses, Misty, Reno, and Peanut, all changed my life," Wilson said. "Being able to be around horses was just an emotional rush for me like no other."

Wilson went on to play polo and also developed a passion for fashion. Inside his luxury showroom at Phipps Plaza, he is surrounded by polished patterns and carefully crafted silhouettes. It is the creative space where he has styled many celebrities and Atlanta notables for the last 13 years.

Miguel Wilson found a love of horses at a young age, and now wants to share that love to youth in Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

At every phase of his success, giving back has remained a priority. In 2017, Wilson founded Ride to the Olympics. The nonprofit's goal is to first introduce African American youth to horse riding sports and second, to develop equestrians of color to compete in the Olympics.

"What the opportunity created for me, you know, being exposed to different people, being able to see and meet people I never would've met otherwise, and I saw the value in that. So I wanted to be able to create the same opportunities for other kids," Wilson explained. "So in 2019, we created the Morehouse polo team, and that was the first HBCU polo team in history."

Wilson continued building pipelines across the state, establishing the polo team at B.E.S.T. Academy High School in 2023, and later creating the Georgia Youth Polo Team in 2025. For the last nine years, his annual Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic has raised money to support these equestrian youth programs.

In polo, every player arrives with four horses to play each match, which is part of why the sport is so expensive. Proceeds from the weekend go directly toward funding training, gear, and travel for the riders, who are supported by Ride to the Olympics.

This year, the event takes on global flair as teams from Nigeria and the United Kingdom take the field, with couture fashion and luxury Black-owned brands in the backdrop. The setting introduces fellow entrepreneurs to the sport of kings while expanding their economic reach.

You can learn more about the event on its website.