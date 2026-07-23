Police supervisor accused of using Flock License Plate Reader system to track domestic partner in Georgia

After auditing its Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader system, the Conyers Police Department says it discovered one of its supervisors was misusing the technology.

The department said it launched an internal investigation and found that Paige Forte, a supervisor in the Real-Time Crime Center, allegedly accessed the system to track a vehicle driven by her domestic partner.

Forte was placed on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted a criminal investigation. Conyers police said the GBI's findings confirmed that Forte used the system for purposes unrelated to her law enforcement duties.

Forte has been arrested and faces charges related to the alleged misuse of the Flock Safety system.

"The integrity of our department depends on the public's confidence that we use technology responsibly and within the law," Chief Scott Freeman said in a statement. "When we discovered information suggesting our policies may have been violated, we acted immediately by launching an internal investigation and requesting an independent criminal investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No employee is above the law, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability."

Within the past month, dozens of law enforcement officers across metro Atlanta have been terminated or disciplined over the alleged misuse of Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader systems. While it is unclear what prompted the recent wave of internal investigations, many of the cases involve officers accused of using the technology to search for or track people they knew personally.

The Conyers Police Department said its internal investigation remains ongoing and that it is committed to transparency throughout the process.