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Police search for suspect who told Atlanta Chick-fil-A workers, "serve me or get ready to die about some chicken"

By
Christopher Harris
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Christopher Harris is a digital producer at CBS News Atlanta.
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Christopher Harris

/ CBS Atlanta

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Police are searching for a suspect accused of threatening employees and stealing more than $200 from an Atlanta Chick-fil-A.

Surveillance video shows the man at the drive-thru window of a Chick-fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Tuesday, where police say he made his demands.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspect told employees, "You are going to serve me or get ready to die about some chicken."

After the incident, video shows the man leaving the restaurant in a silver SUV.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

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