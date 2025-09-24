Police officer shoots 64-year-old Georgia man with active warrant during traffic stop, GBI says

A DeKalb County police officer shot a 64-year-old man during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. near Central Drive and Lancanshire Circle in Stone Mountain.

GBI officials said Rodney Moore, 64, of Stone Mountain, was pulled over by an officer who discovered he had an active arrest warrant. During the stop, Moore told the officer he had a gun, investigators said.

As the officer attempted to arrest him, Moore was shot. No officers were hurt.

Police said medical aid was provided to Moore at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Once it is complete, the case will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office for review.