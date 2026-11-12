Police identify man killed in small plane crash in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Gwinnett County police have identified Eric Stephens as the man killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in the woods near homes in Lawrenceville. Another man aboard the plane was injured.

Roswell United Methodist Church remembered Stephens as a longtime member and friend and asked people to pray for his wife, Cammie, and daughters, Catherine and Mary.

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue

The church said it would open its sanctuary and chapel at 3 p.m. Tuesday for anyone who wanted to pray, with a group prayer at 4 p.m. A prayer quilt will be in the sanctuary through Sunday worship before it is given to Stephens' family.

The single-engine plane took off from Briscoe Field and reported engine trouble before crashing near Old Athens Road, Gwinnett County fire officials said. Firefighters found both men trapped inside. Stephens died at the scene, and crews freed the other man, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the crash.